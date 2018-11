Listen to our very own Joe Miller and Rob Reischel of BobMcGinnFootball and Forbes every Thursday night from 5 to 5:30pm as these “Armchair Quarterbacks” breakdown the Green Bay Packers week by week!

Segment 1: Recapping another excruciating loss for the Packers (0:00)

Segment 2: How will Ted Thompson be remembered? (8:15)

Segment 3: Rob’s predictions for the Packers/Dolphins game (14:26)

