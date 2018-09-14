The Ahman Green Show: 9/14/18

Joe & Ebo are joined by Ahman Green from 7:30a to 8:00a every Friday to discuss the Green Bay Packers. He will be sharing his insight on the Green and Gold by helping breakdown games from the point of view of a former player.

Segment 1: Ahman Green recaps what he saw from the stands at the Packers/Bears game and also comments on his jersey policy as a professional athlete.

Segment 2: Ahman breaks down which team is better between the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers with a healthy Aaron Rodgers. He also explains what it’s like to play with a Rodger’s like injury and Brett Favre’s toughness.

