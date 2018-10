Joe & Ebo are joined by Ahman Green from 7:30a to 8:00a every Friday to discuss the Green Bay Packers. He will be sharing his insight on the Green and Gold by helping breakdown games from the point of view of a former player.

Segment 1: Ahman breaks down the Packers struggles last weekend against the Detroit Lions and shares Brett Favre stories (0:00)

Segment 2: Has Mike McCarthy been spoiled by Aaron Rodgers? (14:18)

