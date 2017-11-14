The Swing: November 14, 2017

In the first episode of this podcast focused solely on Wisconsin basketball, Zach and Jesse give their takes on the first two games of the season, play a little over/under, preview what should be a very telling three-game stretch for the Badgers and more.

1:53 — Jesse says the scoring versatility has been the biggest story out of the first two games

3:05 — The play of Andy Van Vliet has stood out and really makes Wisconsin so much tougher to defend

6:50 — It’s only two games, but there are some concerns with the team

14:44 — Over/under 20 wins for Wisconsin in the regular season

19:06 — Over/under 16 double-doubles for Ethan Happ

26:26 — We’ll learn plenty about Wisconsin in games against Xavier, Baylor, Creighton/UCLA and Virginia

34:49 — Thoughts on Bo Ryan as he gets ready to enter the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame this week

42:40 — Does Wisconsin end up keeping its streak of top-4 finishes in the Big Ten alive?

Related

Comments

comments