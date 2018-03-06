The Swing: March 6, 2018

On the season-ending episode of “The Swing,” Zach and Jesse touch on the loss to Michigan State, and cover all aspects of what the future holds for the Badgers heading into next season.

4:15 — Jesse lists all the questions he has about the team now that it’s the offseason.

6:30 — Sold or not sold (What the future holds edition)

1) Ethan Happ will be back for his final season

2) All three junior forwards will be back in 2018

3) Wisconsin’s starting lineup will be the same in game one next year as it was against Michigan State in the B1G tournament. (Happ, Davison, Iverson, Pritzl, Reuvers)

4) Wisconsin will finish in the top 4 of the Big Ten

5) Wisconsin will make the NCAA Tournament

23:22 — Season awards

1) Team MVP

2) Most Improved

3) Best Newcomer

4) Biggest Surprise

5) Most Missed (D’Mitrik Trice or Kobe King)

35:26 — Twitter questions

1) Will Brad Davison miss any time next year due to his shoulder surgery?

2) When will potential transfer news (in/out) surface? Potentially before the end of the spring semester? When can UW talk to graduate transfers?

3) Who will get the final scholarship for 2018?

4) Can we expect any contribution next season from the 2018 class? If not, why not?

5) What player on the team has the highest ceiling? Most likely to be in the NBA?

