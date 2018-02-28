The Swing: Feb. 28, 2018

On this week’s episode of “The Swing,” Zach and Jesse talk Brad Davison’s ridiculousness, how the current NCAA scandal could impact Wisconsin, gauge the Badgers chances in the Big Ten tournament and answer your Twitter questions.

1:15 — Wisconsin’s play in recent weeks has to have fans excited about next year.

6:00 — Buy or Sell

1) Brad Davison will go down as the most beloved player in school history.

2) Wisconsin will make it to Friday in the Big Ten tournament.

3) The best place to hold the Big Ten tournament is in Indianapolis.

4) Andy Van Vliet will be a key player off the bench next season.

5) The condensing of the conference slate hurt Wisconsin more than anyone else.

27:55 — Despite the current environment, Jesse says college basketball isn’t in trouble.

31:35 — Would being allowed to pay players be a good thing for Wisconsin?

35:41 — Twitter questions

1) Is Ethan Happ coming back?

2) Will the Badgers be a top 25 team next year?

3) If Ethan comes back next season, buy or sell a 3 seed for them next March?

4) How big of contributor will Trevor Andersen be next season?

5) Outside of the fact he got playing experience, were Nate Reuvers contributions this year worth burning his redshirt?

6) What does the commitment of Carter Higginbottom as a walk-on impact Marlon Ruffin’s chances of joining the team?

Related

Comments

comments