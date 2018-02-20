The Swing: Feb. 20, 2018

On this week’s episode of “The Swing,” Jesse and Zach recap a 2-0 week for Wisconsin, what it means for the rest of the year, chat with the Wisconsin State Journal’s Jim Polzin and answer your Twitter questions.

0:58 — Wisconsin proved its capable of playing the type of defense we’re accustomed to seeing from the Badgers.

5:34 — When Brevin Pritzl plays the way he did, the Badgers will be tough to beat.

6:45 — Is Wisconsin capable of making a run in the Big Ten tournament?

9:33 — Sold or Not Sold

1) Wisconsin should have been called for a foul on Minnesota’s final possession of regulation.

2) Wisconsin is playing its best basketball of the season.

3) If my life were on the line, I would rather have Brevin Pritzl shooting a 3-pointer than Bronson Koenig.

4) I’m fine with the court storming following the upset of Purdue.

21:46 — Jim Polzin joins the show.

36:31 — Twitter questions

1) Do you notice players standing around and not cutting when Ethan Happ gets double teamed?

2) What does it mean for Wisconsin that they found a way to win despite not getting a great night from Happ?

3) What team is the best matchup for Wisconsin in the B1G tourney?

4) What was your favorite part of Frank Kaminsky Night?

