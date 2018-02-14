The Swing: Feb. 14, 2018

On this week’s episode of “The Swing,” Zach and Jesse discuss the slow starts that have gotten Wisconsin in trouble, take a closer look at 2020 5-star recruit Jalen Johnson and are joined by former UW coach Bo Ryan to talk about Frank Kaminsky, the potential for other players having their jersey retired and what he’s seen from this year’s team.

1:40 — What we learned about the team this week

10:23 — Fact or Fiction:

1) I’m more encouraged by Wisconsin’s performance vs Illinois than I am discouraged by their effort against Michigan.

2) I’d like to see more Andy Van Vliet in the final four games of the season.

3) Wisconsin’s defense has been the biggest reason for its downfall this year.

4) Wisconsin will keep its game against Purdue within 10 points on Thursday.

23:01 — Discussing Jesse’s story on 5-star wing Jalen Johnson from Sun Prairie and where things stand with Wisconsin.

34:26 — Who does Wisconsin turn to next in its search for another recruit in 2018?

39:20 — Former coach Bo Ryan joins the show

