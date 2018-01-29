Joe & Ebo’s Leftovers: 1/29/18 Show Recap

Are the Brewers done with trades and spending money on big name players or do they still need that arm to get them over the hump? We discuss.

In a crowded backfield, is Ryan Braun going to transition to the infield, and would that benefit the Brewers? Sounds like he’s a company man with his comments.

Finally, if the Badgers basketball team can’t make the NIT, would you want them to pay the 50k to be apart of the CBI? Ouch.

Happy Monday! See you tomorrow morning from 6 to 10 on the Joe & Ebo Show.

Related

Comments

comments