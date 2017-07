Today on the Joe & Ebo Show

The Brewers Skid (0:00)

Let Me Upgrade Ya (12:50)

Packers Love Their WRs (20:36)

Rob Reischel on the Packers (32:58)

Zach Heilprin Has An Announcement (45:02)

