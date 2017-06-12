The Joe & Ebo Experience: Mornings Will Never Be The Same

MADISON| We woke up, we drank coffee, we conquered.

Your first place Milwaukee Brewers, George Washington possibly dunking on Red Coats, Super Bowl bets and Buffalo Bill impersonations… wowzas. The Joe & Ebo Show kicked off it’s new time slot (6a | 10a) with style.

I’m not sure what else can be said. That being said, take a listen!

Today on the Joe & Ebo Experience:

Win Now Or Rebuild Move (0:00)

Get Your Confidence Up (9:02)

George Washington Vs. King James (16:49)

R.J. On Wisconsin (29:58)

Buffalo Bill Appears (39:32)

Super Bowl Bets (47:10)

Catch the Joe & Ebo Show weekdays from 6a to 10a on 106.7FM 1670AM The Zone.

Related

Comments

comments