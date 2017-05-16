The Joe & Ebo Experience: Wisconsin’s Anti-Schedule

MADISON | Stand up and take a bow, Joe. You just went 12 games in a row with your gambling picks. *crowd goes wild*

Is Vegas paying attention right now? My man, Joe Miller (@ActionZoneRadio), is killing on the sports bets. If you want to check them out or jump on his action, hit up Twitter and search #DailyActionZone. His money machine go BEEP BEEP!

We dive into Wisconsin being in the Top 25 preseason college football poll, the news of Vince Biegel’s injury and we try and crown the GOAT of the Weekend.

Today on the Joe & Ebo Experience:

Another Day, Another Dollar

Wisconsin’s Ranking

Biegel’s Hurt? NOOOO!

Your Bias Is Showing

That Vasectomy Didn’t Take

Riese Draft Drops Knowledge

Listen to the Joe & Ebo Show weekdays from 8a | 11a on 106.7FM 1670AM The Zone.

