The Joe & Ebo Experience: Who’s The Packers #2

MADISON| Aaron Rodgers is obviously the most important player on the Packers, but who’s second on the list?

Inspired by a Sports Illustrated poll on the Packers, we took our listeners and ourselves to task to ask who is the next player that the Green and Gold couldn’t live without. Put on your thinking caps, folks!

Also on the show, we found a group of college kids trying to get to every single MLB stadium in 32 days. It’s one hell of a story and a hell of an idea to try and accomplish this feat. We will check in the throughout the trip.

Finally, if you want to know anything Wisconsin related, you ask Zach Heilprin. He can break down just about anything as he’s a fountain of knowledge for everything Bucky.

Today on the Joe & Ebo Experience:

After Aaron Rodgers (0:00)

Tackle The Others (15:26)

Rob Reischel On The Packers (21:01)

Bat-man or Moth-man? (30:44)

30 in 32 (35:15)

Zach Heilprin Knows All (49:33)

