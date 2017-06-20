The Joe & Ebo Experience: Wear That Green & Gold Proud

MADISON| It may not happen often, but it looks like the Chicago Bears are going to beat the Packers… well, a Packers fan, anyways.

We took the Joe & Ebo Show on the road today to the House on the Rock Golf Course and we had ourselves a blast discussing the Bears banning a Packers fan from entering Soldier Field for just donning the Green and Gold. Honestly, I think the Bears don’t like seeing what Greatness looks like and that’s why they won’t allow Packers jerseys at one of their fancy, schmancy events.

Besides the Pack/Bears story and trying to decide who/what we would sue for in sports, we hit on the Brewers, a little U.S. Open and weird Jim Nantz impressions.

Today on the Joe & Ebo Experience:

Wear It Proud (0:00)

Sue For Sports (9:25)

FART FART FART THIS (17:36)

Pitch Counts Are For… (23:17)

Listen to the Joe & Ebo Show weekday mornings from 6 to 10 on 106.7FM 1670AM The Zone.

