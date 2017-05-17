MADISON | Running backs, Jigsaw from Saw and the Green Bay Packers… believe it or not, there’s an analogy there.

Today’s discussion on the Packers all started from the idea of Ty Montgomery being the Packers workhorse back, which then evolved into the Saw movies and running backs in the NFL.

Now, little did I know, but Joe had a standing tee time at Erin Hills and managed to gnaw his way out of his shackles and escape the show. My man Eric Rogers came in and the E&E Show took over from there. We get into the latest fashion trend and why people feel the need to hate on the appearances of others.

Today on the Joe & Ebo Experience:

Wanna Play A Game?

Run The Ball

Gambling Gut Check

Unlucky Or An Idiot

Romper Talk

Hayes Hair Haters

Listen to the Joe & Ebo Show every weekday from 8a | 11a on 106.7FM 1670AM The Zone.

