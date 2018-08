0:00-17:59 – Opening thoughts, Fight Card, Scott Takes

18:00-25:36 – Gone in 60, Johnny Manziel

25:37- 28:49 – Daily Action Zone

28:50-39:44 – Badgers Talk, Schoop Talk

39:45-51:50 – News of the Weird

51:51-52:53 – LeBron vs. Trump

52:54-58:54 – Who’s the most important Packer behind Aaron Rodgers?

58:55-1:11:17- Sports Director Zach Heilprin

1:11:18-1:12:21- Pitching Machine or Matt Albers?

1:12:22-1:16:51- Best & Worst of the Weekend

