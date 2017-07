Today on the Joe & Ebo Experience:

Trade Or No (0:00)

Blow Up The Rebuild (10:26)

Who’s Untouchable (21:22)

What’s A Couple Mil? (31:46)

RJ & The 12 Days of Football (53:49)

Absurd Money (1:02)

Listen to the Joe & Ebo Show weekday mornings from 6 to 10 on 106.7FM 1670AM The Zone

