The Joe & Ebo Experience: Tweak The Tailgate

MADISON| Looks like the Wisconsin Badgers are trying their hand at Friday night lights.

A great debate today on the tradition of tailgating for Wisconsin Football games as the Badgers will be taking on Utah St. on a Friday night. Now, I’m a big believer in “When the tailgate drops, the b.s. stops.” I saw that on a bumper sticker somewhere a long time ago and feel like it applies to the UW messing with my Saturday tailgates, but the more I think about it, the more I have no idea what that means.

Finally, with Brat Fest in town this weekend, we talk funk music and alternative music. Have a great, long weekend everyone!

Today on the Joe & Ebo Experience:

Friday Night Lights (0:00)

RJ Has Hot Takes (10:00)

DBag Nominees (20:31)

Funk vs Alt (23:26)

Double Dose Of Zach (27:49)

