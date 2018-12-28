Joe & Ebo Experience: Turnover Chain My F-in A!

0:00 | 10:58 | A look back at the Pinstripe Bowl and the “Old U” of Miami

10:59 | 21:34 | Ebo opens up about his New Year’s Resolution and more Pinstripe Bowl reaction

21:35 | 35:41 | Ahman Green breaks down the Packers win over the Jets

35:42 | 45:44 | Ahman Green looks at the Green Bay offense and gives his prediction vs Detroit

45:45 | 52:39 | Ebo, RJ, and Eric have ideas of who could be the next Packers head coach

52:40 | 1:00:09 | A surprise guest stops by to give a bold prediction between Packers/Lions

Related

Comments

comments