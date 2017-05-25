The Joe & Ebo Experience: A Trip Down Memory Lane

MADISON| It’s a celebration of Camp Randall and everything Wisconsin!

I have to say, for turning 100 years old, Camp Randall is a looker. Built in 1917, that place has seen it all. From epic football games to rock concerts to just larger than life figures stepping on the field, it’s been a place for many people to make special memories.

Aside from all the reminiscing, we also talk to Packers with Rob Reischel, wonder about the Milwaukee Bucks and their GM situation and finish things up with our Badgers insider, Zach Heilprin.

Today on the Joe & Ebo Experience:

I’ll Never Forget This (0:00)

Rob Reischel On Packers (10:22)

Bucks GM (21:26)

Zach Heilprin Really Knows Wisconsin (29:40)

Listen to the Joe & Ebo Show weekdays from 8a | 11a on 106.7FM 1670AM The Zone.

