The Joe & Ebo Experience: Torched Secondary

MADISON | Bad luck, wrong personnel or let down by the coaches, the Packers defense is an interesting case study.

A very spirited debate today on the woes of the Packers defense, especially their secondary. Mike McCarthy says he trusts Dom Capers and the process, but what else is he going to say? No respectable head coach is going to throw someone on his team under the bus. It makes you wonder if something needs to change or if the Pack is just unlucky.

We also get to some Brewers talk, which reminds me, they’re still in first place in the NL Central and I’ll never get tired of typing that. As well as crowning a very interesting Dbag of the Week.

Today on the Joe & Ebo Experience:

Injuries And Packers (0:00)

Injuries vs. Coaching vs. Personnel (10:55)

In Ted’s Defense (15:27)

Revere The Beerd (20:04)

Dbag Nominees (23:08)

Crown A Bag (25:02)

