Joe & Ebo Experience: Tipping Tips

0:00-8:52 – Openers and Scott Takes

8:52-14:30 – Gone in Sixty

14:30-20:15 | What are the Brewers doing with the infield? Zone Dunk Contest

20:15-30:36 | Position-less Baseball

30:36-31:29 – Will Joe beat the Quacker Tracker?

31:29-45:22 – Tipping tips

45:22-54:29 – Jersey Talk

54:29-58:10 – Nelson reveals his tipping habits

58:10-1:01:43 – News of the Weird

1:01:43-1:07:00 – Nelson claims to be god? More tipping incidents

1:07:00-1:10:34 – Action Zone

1:10:34-1:21:28 – Party School Rankings

1:21:28- GOAT of the Weekend

