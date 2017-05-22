The Joe & Ebo Experience: A Sunburnt Rainout

MADISON | Someone needs to ask the Cubs how the Brewers got some sunburn when their game was cancelled due to “rain.”

Now I know the Crew got spanked on Sunday, but something tells me that “rainout” on Saturday was to benefit the Cubs after losing on Friday. That being said, the Brewers are still in first place and I still love typing that.

Let’s all welcome in a new member to the team, our future radio guru in the making, Nelson! Be nice to the young lad this summer.

We also get into the NFL changing over time rules, and my main man, Joe Miller, goes for his 17th winning bet tonight. Check out his hashtag (#DailyActionZone) on Twitter to follow along on all his streak.

Today on the Joe & Ebo Experience:

Cubs Are Scared (0:00)

The Crew’s Brew (13:34)

Rainout/Sunburn (20:02)

Play To Win The Game (25:00)

