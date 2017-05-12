The Joe & Ebo Experience: The Righteous One

MADISON | “Who’s going to come get kicked in the crotch with me,” was the best Tebow take we had on today’s show.

Ok, that’s enough Tebow for the day from me and my life of sin.

Pundits are saying the Vikings can steal the NFC North from the Packers. We dive into that as well as Wisconsin football’s schedule and Joe goes for 11 gambling picks in a row.

Today on the Joe & Ebo Experience:

Steal the NFC North

RJ Plans Ahead For BYU

A Good Vikings Take/11 In A Row

Tebow And Baseball

Kicked In The Nuts

Listen to the Joe & Ebo Show weekdays from 8a | 11a on 106.7FM 1670AM The Zone

