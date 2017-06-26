The Joe & Ebo Experience: If You Rebuild It, They Will Come

MADISON| The debate rages on for the Milwaukee Brewers: Not My Rebuild vs. Embrace The Rebuild.

I love typing this, especially on a Monday… Let’s give it up for your first place Milwaukee Brewers!

It’s been a nice little surprise for the Brewers and their fans as they sit atop the NL Central. With their recent addition of Stephen Vogt, we got to thinking if this is a rebuild move or a let’s go for it move. If you want to be specific, Joe and I have competing hashtags: #NotMyRebuild vs. #EmbraceTheRebuild. Where do yo u fall?

Also on the show, we are bridging the gap until football season, so we talk best fantasy football options for the Packers and what kind of impact Martellus Bennett will have on the offense.

Finally, we are now in the Sweet Sixteen for the Ultimate DBag Bracket. Go get your vote on!

Today on the Joe & Ebo Experience:

AmFam Recap (0:00)

Not My Rebuild (9:03)

Embrace The Rebuild (21:01)

R.J. On Wisconsin (32:15)

Is Marty B Your Fantasy (43:00)

PPR Packers (49:46)

Listen to the Joe & Ebo Show weekday mornings from 6 to 10.

