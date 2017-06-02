The Joe & Ebo Experience: Put Up Your Dukes

MADISON| Bittersweet day as Friday signifies the weekend, but also the end of the Joe & Ebo (almost) Week Long Road Show.

From the House on the Rock Golf Course, to the Duck Pond, then today at the Oaks Golf Course, we had a hell of a week. Almost kind of forget what the studio looks like…

Anyways, the Cavaliers got spanked last night and everyone wants to bury them. Not so fast, folks. Remember what happened last year? Yeah, LeBron is a beast.

The Green Bay Packers had a little fight at OTAs, Wisconsin football released some of their kickoff times and we need to crown a DBag. Have a great weekend everybody!

Today on the Joe & Ebo Experience:

The Great Debate (0:00)

The Bags (8:37)

RJ & Wisconsin (17:52)

FIGHT! (25:15)

Zimmermann & Packers (33:42)

DBaggery (40:34)

