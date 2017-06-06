The Joe & Ebo Experience: Party In The Parking Lot

MADISON| After what seemed like forever, we are finally back in studio together as the Joe & Ebo Road Show concludes.

The Brewers are technically out of first place (by .01 PCT against the Cubs) after dropping last nights game, but at the time, they were sitting in first and no one was sitting in the stands. Was it just because it was a Monday night game or are people still not aboard the Brewers bandwagon? No matter what day it is, I’d still go party in Miller Park’s parking lot.

We also touch on Thad Matta’s departure from Ohio State, our big move and Dave from Monona aka The Wizard stirs the pot once again.

Today on the Joe & Ebo Experience:

Mama I’m Coming Home (0:00)

Empty Seats (4:51)

Get Drunk And Take My Pants Off (11:45)

Paternity Leave (17:42)

Sleep Is Nice (25:56)

Matta Out (35:03)

