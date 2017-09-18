The Joe & Ebo Experience: Packers Lose, People Freak Beau "Ebo" ThoresonSeptember 18, 2017September 18, 2017Falcons, NFL, Packers, Rodgers, Wisconsin Share Tweet +1 Email Today on the Joe & Ebo Experience: Takeaways (0:00) Are They Cursed? (8:26) An Excuse Party (18:01) R.J. & Wisconsin (24:44) Sound Off (34:40) Listen to the Joe & Ebo Show weekday mornings from 6 to 10 on 106.7FM 1670AM The Zone http://madcitysportszone.com/podcast-player/19119/joe-ebo-experience-packer-lose-people-freak.mp3 Related Comments comments