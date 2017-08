Today on the Joe & Ebo Experience:

Sigh… the Brewers/Scott Takes (0:00)

Nicknames Part 1 (13:41)

Nicknames Part 2/Hey Macarena (22:11)

Rob Reischel And Packers Preseason (28:07)

Coach Tony Granato (38:45)

Nelson Finishes Strong (48:59)

