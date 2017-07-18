The Joe & Ebo Experience: The Nerves

MADISON| Hey Brewers fans, to quote Aaron Rodgers, R-E-L-A-X.

There’s a lot of fans of the Crew getting pretty nervous after the All-Star break. Look, I get it, the Cubs have won 4 in a row and Milwaukee’s 2-2. Pump the brakes though, everyone! There’s a lot of season left and the Brewers have shown you a lot of positives in the first half of the season.

Also on the show, we talk Packers and what defensive unit will need to be at their best for the Green and Gold to have success this season. Take a listen.

Today on the Joe & Ebo Experience:

Are You Nervous (0:00)

Joe’s Uncomfortable (13:36)

NL Central Look Ahead (22:02)

Who Steps Up (38:38)

Linebackers (43:05)

