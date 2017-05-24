The Joe & Ebo Experience: How Many Wisco Wins

MADISON | My money machine go… push, push?
On the hunt for 18 winning bets in a row, LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers pushed last night. Now this was a very divisive topic today on whether or not Joe’s streak is intact. Good thing we bring in a wise guy who does this for a living to settle the debate. (P.S. Joe took the Brewers moneyline today, they lost, streak over, sadness sets in)
Speaking of gambling, we talk about Wisconsin Football’s Over/Under win total and if the Packers have a leader or not.
Today on the Joe & Ebo Experience:
Money Machine Go Push Push (0:00)
Wisco Over/Under Wins (5:50)
10 Wins Is Bad (11:53)
Wise Guy Raphael (18:50)
Leader Of The Pack (27:18)
Man In The Mirror (33:40)
