The Joe & Ebo Experience: How Many Wisco Wins

MADISON | My money machine go… push, push?

On the hunt for 18 winning bets in a row, LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers pushed last night. Now this was a very divisive topic today on whether or not Joe’s streak is intact. Good thing we bring in a wise guy who does this for a living to settle the debate. (P.S. Joe took the Brewers moneyline today, they lost, streak over, sadness sets in)

Speaking of gambling, we talk about Wisconsin Football’s Over/Under win total and if the Packers have a leader or not.

Today on the Joe & Ebo Experience:

Money Machine Go Push Push (0:00)

Wisco Over/Under Wins (5:50)

10 Wins Is Bad (11:53)

Wise Guy Raphael (18:50)

Leader Of The Pack (27:18)

Man In The Mirror (33:40)

Catch the Joe & Ebo Show every weekday from 8a | 11a on 106.7FM 1670AM The Zone

Related

Comments

comments