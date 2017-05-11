MADISON | In order to figure out these Milwaukee Brewers we must dive inside the mind of David Stearns… and Nancy Reagan?

Coming into the baseball season no one expected the Brewers to be off to this nice little start in the midst of a rebuild. Even though it’s still early, with the Crew sitting above .500, it’s hard not to get excited, right? With fans trying to understand the team they were somehow compared to Waterworld (a highly underrated movie BTW) and Nancy Reagan’s “Just Say No” campaign in the ’80s.

We also take on the possibility of life after Ted Thompson for the Packers, as well as Nigel Hayes and the Wisconsin Badgers basketball team.

Today on the Joe & Ebo Experience

“Just Say No”

Rob Reischel Talks Ted

Succession Plan

Stick To Sports, Zach Heilprin

