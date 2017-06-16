The Joe & Ebo Experience: You Just Made The List

MADISON| Corruption ran rampant today, but to quote the Million Dollar Man, Ted DiBiase, everyone has a price.

Friday can only mean one thing on the Joe & Ebo Show… DBAG OF THE WEEK! I was nominated on Monday (for a very good reason, mind you), but I obtained something very valuable that I could use to my advantage. Full disclosure, I’m not above bribing Joe Miller to get my way.

We also hit on the Ryan Braun gearing up for his return to the Brewers lineup, RJ talks Wisconsin with us and Vegas adjusted their college football lines.

Today on the Joe & Ebo Experience:

Corruption Runs Deep (0:00)

Decisions, Decisions (6:58)

YOU JUST MADE THE LIST (16:55)

Case of the Brauners (24:57)

RJ Knows Wisconsin (30:54)

Wisco Odds (40:33)

Put Some Respek On Bucky’s Name (49:58)

Listen to the Joe & Ebo Show weekday mornings from 6 to 10 on 106.7FM 1670AM The Zone.

