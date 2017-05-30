The Joe & Ebo Experience: Hit The Links

MADISON | After a three day weekend filled with golf, it’s time for some more golf.

The AmFam Championship Media Day was a great way to just ease back into the work week. University Ridge is beautiful and Joe is trying to play his way on to the tour, well, at least that’s what he was telling everyone before they saw his game.

Besides golf, we get into the Brewers and if they can sustain being in first place, as well as Mike McCarthy saying that the Packers aren’t even going to focus on the run game for OTAs. It’s all about passing the ball, baby!

Finally, a big thanks to Steve Stricker, Kirk Triplett and Barry Richter for coming on and classing up the show today.

Today on the Joe & Ebo Experience:

Ease Back In (0:00)

Zone’s Golf Game (2:24)

The First Place Brewers (7:09)

Steve Sticker’s Really Good At Golf (13:07)

McCarthy Wants To Throw The Ball (18:22)

Barry Richter Knows Hockey (25:18)

Defending AmFam Champ, Kirk Triplett (34:13)

Listen to the Joe & Ebo Show weekdays from 8a | 11a on 106.7FM 1670AM The Zone.

