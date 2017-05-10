The Joe & Ebo Experience: A Great Success

MADISON | Put on your thinking cap because we need to define success for our beloved football teams.

The Wisconsin Badgers football team had one difficult schedule last year, this year, a very manageable schedule. On the flip side, the Packers had, on paper, the easiest schedule in the NFL. That has changed this year as their schedule has been beefed up. Success wise, who will have the better season? I know it’s early, but we discuss.

Also, Ranker.com has released the Top 100 Rewatchable Movies. I got a few problems with the list, like how no one wants to give Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls, a movie that transcends comedy, any credit.

Today on the Joe & Ebo Experience:

Define A Successful Season

Yeah, I Love That Movie

Joe Likes Wisconsin’s Odds

Top 10 Revealed

Brewers Keep Turning Up The Heat

