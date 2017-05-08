The Joe & Ebo Experience: I Got A Brauner

MADISON | Preaching the gospel of Braun. I’m pretty sure that’s what Joe Miller was put on this earth to do… well, besides gambling, that is.

In his search for fellow Braun lovers, Joe was sure to wear his sweat pants today and have his Brauner out for all to see.

Heavy on the Brewers today, but we also dive into Wisconsin recruiting with RJ Brachman, and if Packers rookie, Kevin King, will step right in WK1 and start.

Happy Monday, folks!

Today On The Joe & Ebo Experience:

Joe Has A Brauner

Recruiting With RJ

Braun For Life

Can A King Lead

Listen to the Joe & Ebo Show weekdays from 8a | 11a on 106.7FM 1670AM The Zone.

