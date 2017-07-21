The Joe & Ebo Experience: The Announcement

MADISON| Well, if the Brewers aren’t going to win a game, at least there’s football to distract us.

Obviously Brewers fans are bumming, but I’m trying to look at this glass as half full right now. The Crew is still in first place, they’ve had a 5 game losing streak already this season that they hit out of and Bernie Brewer actually wears pants, unlike Clark the Cub.

Other than that, it was a T.G.I.F.F. kind of day (THANK GOD IT’S FOOTBALL FRIDAY) as we continue our 12 Days of Football.

Packers linebacker, Blake Martinez, hopped on the show as we have a huge announcement involving the Zone and former Wisconsin fullback and total badass, Matt Bernstein, sung the praises of the Badgers and talked about his major announcement. Man, what a day to be alive!

Today on the Joe & Ebo Experience:

Brewers Blues (0:00)

Daily Action Zone (11:01)

Blake Martinez Brings It (21:14)

Matt Bernstein Loves Wisconsin (29:53)

You Just Made The List (38:35)

