The Joe & Ebo Experience: First Half MVP

MADISON| I don’t ever want the Brewers to stop turning up the heat.

The MLB All-Star Game may only have one Brewer on the roster, but that doesn’t mean this NL Central team isn’t without some studs. With it being the halfway through the season, and basically sports going dark, we have to figure out who shined the brightest for the Crew’s first half.

Also on the show, Bret Bielema inspired butt-dials, what happens if the Brewers blow it (they won’t) and Mr. Worldwide.

Today on the Joe & Ebo Experience

1st Half GOAT (0:00)

Crew Candidates (14:50)

It’s Finalized (25:58)

Butt-Dial (33:04)

Go For It (41:22)

Don’t Blow It (45:08)

Catch the Joe & Ebo Show weekday mornings from 6 to 10 on 106.7FM 1670AM The Zone.

