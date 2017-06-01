The Joe & Ebo Experience: Face vs. Heel

MADISON| The NBA Finals are finally here and we just can’t quite figure out who’s the hero and who’s the villain.

I’m pretty sure everyone and their grandmother knew in preseason it would be Cavaliers and the Warriors squaring off in the Finals for the third straight year. LeBron won a lot of people over with his heroics last year and Kevin Durant ticked off a lot of people by joining up with Golden State. With no dog in the hunt, who are we supposed to cheer for!?

Aside from the NBA, we talk upcoming free agents for the Packers and the Wisconsin Badgers football schedule.

Today on the Joe & Ebo Experience:

NBA Finals: Who Hates Who (0:00)

Face vs. Heel (9:57)

Packers Free Agents (14:02)

Rob Reischel Talks Pack (19:58)

Wide Receiver Problems (29:49)

Zach Heilprin Talks Badgers (38:32)

Listen to the Joe & Ebo Show weekdays from 8a | 11a on 106.7FM 1670AM The Zone.

Related

Comments

comments