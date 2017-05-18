The Joe & Ebo Experience: Don’t Say Rebuild

MADISON | You ready for this one? The Brewers are in first place of the NL Central.

Even though it’s early on in this MLB season, that still felt good to type. With how exciting the Crew is this year, many are starting to clamor to abandon the rebuild, while others think they are plain crazy. How about we all just kick back and enjoy the ride.

Besides Brewers, we get to hear from Rob Reischel drop knowledge on the Packers and Zach Heilprin tackles some bizarre stories with Wisconsin football.

Oh, and if you haven’t been paying attention, Joe Miller is going for 15 in a row on his gambling picks. Yeah, 15 in a row, you read that right.

Today on the Joe & Ebo Experience:

I’m Banning The Word Rebuild

Bottom Line: You Can Compete

Rob Reischel Talks Packers

Over Excitement

Zach Heilprin Knows Wisconsin Football

Listen to the Joe & Ebo Show weekdays from 8a | 11a on 106.7FM 1670AM The Zone

Related

Comments

comments