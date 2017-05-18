The Joe & Ebo Experience: Don’t Say Rebuild

MADISON | You ready for this one? The Brewers are in first place of the NL Central.
Even though it’s early on in this MLB season, that still felt good to type. With how exciting the Crew is this year, many are starting to clamor to abandon the rebuild, while others think they are plain crazy. How about we all just kick back and enjoy the ride.
Besides Brewers, we get to hear from Rob Reischel drop knowledge on the Packers and Zach Heilprin tackles some bizarre stories with Wisconsin football.
Oh, and if you haven’t been paying attention, Joe Miller is going for 15 in a row on his gambling picks. Yeah, 15 in a row, you read that right.
Today on the Joe & Ebo Experience:
I’m Banning The Word Rebuild
Bottom Line: You Can Compete
Rob Reischel Talks Packers
Over Excitement
Zach Heilprin Knows Wisconsin Football
