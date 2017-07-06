The Joe & Ebo Experience: Come See What’s Brewin’

MADISON| Put some respect on the Brewers name!

Sorry, I’m just worked up about your FIRST PLACE MILWAUKEE BREWERS!

I’ll keep this short and sweet — David Stearns needs his own hashtag, the All-Star game needs more Brewers, Rob Reischel is the man when it comes to the Packers and Zach Heilprin (who is also the man when it comes to the Badgers, or everything for that matter) doesn’t like it when people say “Wisco” or Wisky.” Enjoy!

Today on the Joe & Ebo Experience:

David Stearns Day (0:00)

All-Star Drama (10:41)

What’s Next For Bucky (18:38)

Rob Reischel Says Football Is Near (35:47)

Respect The Crew (46:56)

Zach Heilprin Loves WISCO (54:51)

Listen to the Joe & Ebo Show weekday mornings from 6 to 10 on 106.7FM 1670AM The Zone.

