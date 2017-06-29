The Joe & Ebo Experience: You Can’t Handle The Truth

MADISON| From super teams to what you can and cannot say in pressers.

A very spirited show today about the NBA and for some reason, the Chicago Cubs. Well, the Cubs were just a vessel for what you can and cannot say to the media or your teammates.

Also, some great stuff from our Packers insider Rob Reischel, our Wisconsin insider Zach Heilprin and we catch up with the @30in32 boys as they try to make every MLB ballpark in a month.

Today on the Joe & Ebo Experience:

Peppers/Super Team (0:00)

Bad Break Or No (11:28)

#ScottTakes (20:29)

Rob Reischel On Pack (36:59)

30in32 (45:47)

Mr. Heilprin On Wisconsin (51:01)

Listen to the Joe & Ebo Show weekday mornings from 6 to 10 on 106.7FM 1670AM The Zone.

