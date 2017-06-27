The Joe & Ebo Experience: The Brauner Grows

MADISON| As Ryan Braun returns to the Brewers lineup, we all hope Joe Miller left his sweatpants at home.

The Milwaukee Brewers get back their slugger in Ryan Braun and Joe’s Brauner, which has been dormant for a few weeks, comes back to creep out anyone and everyone who walks by the studio.

Today’s show is heavy on your first place Milwaukee Brewers, but also touches on the Packers and their injuries and we look at the Sweet 16 of the Ultimate DBag Bracket.

Today on the Joe & Ebo Experience:

He Returns (0:00)

Let The Hate Flow Through You (12:13)

The Stats Are Out There (25:59)

Man Up (40:29)

Dbag Sweet 16 (53:15)

Listen to the Joe & Ebo Show weekday mornings from 6 to 10 on 106.7FM 1670AM The Zone

