The Joe & Ebo Experience: The Bracket’s Released

MADISON| It’s the greatest time in all of sport… The Ultimate DBag Bracket!

We do a little thing called the “DBag of the Week” every Friday crowning the biggest jabroni of the week. We then save all those names for a year, whittle them down to 32 with our Selection Committee and put ’em to a vote to crown the biggest Dbag. What a time to be alive. Please, get your vote on now at http://madcitysportszone.com/2017/06/21/2017-ultimate-dbag-bracket/

Besides the greatest tournament ever (as stated above), we talk about the Packers and which position we are least confident in, and a big thanks to Hop Haus for hopping on the show and bringing us their delicious beer.

Today on the Joe & Ebo Experience:

Least Confident In (0:00)

Sack Lunch (5:55)

Hop Haus Has The Hops (15:36)

The Bracket Is Up (25:39)

Vote And Vote Often (39:09)

Catch the Joe & Ebo Show weekday mornings from 6 to 10 on 106.7FM 1670AM The Zone.

