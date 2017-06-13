The Joe & Ebo Experience: Bounce Back

MADISON| Another day in the new time slot, another morning crushed.

Well, the NBA is officially over with the Warriors besting the King and his Cavaliers. That being said, what am I supposed to watch now? DUH, YOUR FIRST PLACE MILWAUKEE BREWERS!

We touch on the Brewers bullpen woes in today’s show, but a lot of attention is given to the Green Bay Packers and who will have that bounce back year.

Also, we are wonder about the Milwaukee Bucks and if they’ll be fighting for supremacy in the NBA’s Eastern Conference.

Today on the Joe & Ebo Experience:

Comeback Player (0:00)

60 TUTTIES! (11:08)

Should We High Five Clay Matthews? (22:07)

Not My Rebuild (26:38)

The Deer Will Rise (36:28)

Listen to the Joe & Ebo Show weekdays from 6a | 10a on 106.7FM 1670AM The Zone

