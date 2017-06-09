The Joe & Ebo Experience: A Bittersweet Move

MADISON| We say goodbye to 8a to 11a today… but only because we’re moving 6a to 10a!

Morning drive will never be the same as the Joe & Ebo Show is about to crush skulls for breakfast. Starting Monday, you’ll be able to hear us bright and early. A little breakfast with Joe & Ebo, if you will.

We shared some memories today, got ready for our Brewers first place party and talked some sports gambling.

Today on the Joe & Ebo Experience:

Time Of Our Lives (0:00)

Legalize Gambling, Would Ya? (10:06)

What’s The Problem (22:20)

Ban The Rebuild (26:47)

Memories (38:50)

Listen to the Joe & Ebo Show weekdays from 6a | 10a on 106.7FM 1670AM The Zone

Related

Comments

comments