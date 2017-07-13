The Joe & Ebo Experience: Highly Successful

MADISON| First of all, let me just state the facts: Mike McCarthy is a highly successful NFL head coach.

Whew, that felt good typing that. How Greg Jennings can think Big Mike is the problem in Green Bay is beyond me. Wasn’t that the same guy that was cut by the Vikings and Dolphins? Oh yeah, it was.

Anyways, we talked some Bucks vs. Brewers when it comes to winning in their divisions, Peyton Manning’s pretty funny and it sounds like Mark Murphy wants Ted Thompson to stick around in Green Bay until the end of time.

Today on the Joe & Ebo Experience:

Peyton’s Got Jokes (0:00)

Brewers Vs. Bucks (7:41)

Impressive Feat (18:22)

Mark <3’s Ted (29:30)

Rob Reischel On Packers (37:05)

Greg Jennings Sips Haterade (50:17)

