The Joe & Ebo Experience: Brewer Fever

MADISON| Let’s give a round of applause to the Milwaukee Brewers and their front office *crowd goes wild*.

It’s all about Craig Counsell, David Stearns and Mark Attanasio today as we celebrate your first place Milwaukee Brewers. These guys don’t get talked about as much as they should, so we brushed the players aside and talked it out.

Speaking of the Brewers, how about Gorman Thomas coming on the show today. The guy trudged through a giant storm on his way to Miller Park and dropped some serious knowledge. I’m also very jealous of his mustache as I can’t grow one.

Finally, talk some Packers over/under win total and the Mayweather/McGregor fight.

Today on the Joe & Ebo Experience:

Credit Where Credit Is Due (0:00)

Brewers Upper Management (7:13)

Counsell vs Stearns (19:19)

Stormin’ Gorman Thomas Rides Out The Storm (26:20)

Packers Over/Under (42:42)

The Fight (48:19)

Listen to the Joe & Ebo Show weekday mornings from 6 to 10 on 106.7FM 1670AM The Zone.

Related

Comments

comments