The Joe & Ebo Experience: #NotMyRebuild vs. #EmbraceTheRebuild

MADISON| Your Milwaukee Brewers are in first place, but we still debate.

Yeah, that’s right, got some solid rhymes on a Monday. What else is solid is the Crew entering the All-star break in first place in the NL Central and looking real good.

Joe and I view the Brewers rebuild differently, but there’s one hashtag we can agree on: #AboveTheDash. Basically, you look for that dash that separates playoff teams from non-playoff teams, and the Brewers are #AboveTheDash, baby.

We also talk a little Ultimate Dbag Bracket as we get to the finals, Mike McCarthy is disrespected by some jabroni and R.J. comes back from New York to talk Wisconsin football.

Today on the Joe & Ebo Experience:

Hashtag Debate (0:00)

Let Me Explain Myself (18:02)

The Dbag Finals (31:14)

A Highly Successful NFL HC (35:02)

RJ Comes Home (46:06)

Listen to the Joe & Ebo Show weekday mornings from 6 to 10 on 106.7FM 1670AM The Zone.

