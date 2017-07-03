The Joe & Ebo Experience: The Freedom To Rebuild

MADISON| I’m going to keep this introductory sentence short and sweet… ‘MURICA!

No vacation for us, we love our show and the listeners too much to take a needless day off before we celebrate the 4th of July. And honestly, I feel like we should come in tomorrow and celebrate America to it’s fullest, but alas, work literally makes us take the day off. We will miss Joe & Ebo Nation as we grill and blow stuff up.

Anyways, the Brewers got totally jobbed in the All-Star vote, Joe and I almost fight each other over the Brewers and the rebuild (can’t we just get along?) and it’s a tradition around here, the Joe & Ebo Hot Dog Eating Contest!

Have a happy and safe 4th of July!

Today on the Joe & Ebo Experience:

All-Star Nonsense (0:00)

Small Market Hate (10:19)

Win With Potential (18:19)

On Wisconsin With RJ (27:05)

The Debate (40:51)

HOT DOG OFF (51:54)

Catch the Joe & Ebo Show weekday mornings from 6 to 10 on 106.7FM 1670AM The Zone.

